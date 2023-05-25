HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth $246,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth $2,972,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $3,467,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

CFFS stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

