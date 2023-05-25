HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FOF opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

