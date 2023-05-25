HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MORN opened at $196.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $263.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 504.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.48, for a total transaction of $2,071,255.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,523,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,409,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,039,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.48, for a total value of $2,071,255.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,523,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,409,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,485 shares of company stock valued at $16,699,795 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

