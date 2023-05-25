HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

