HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 359.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

