HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 12,277 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $273.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

