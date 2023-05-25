HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,018 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 112,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 138,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

FNDA opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

