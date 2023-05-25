HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,623 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $934.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $47.06.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

