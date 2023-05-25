HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BJUN stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

