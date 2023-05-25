HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $71,725.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $71,725.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,275 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.4 %

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $106.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

