HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after buying an additional 57,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $275.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $286.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average of $245.20.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

