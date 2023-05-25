HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 100,060 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,060 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

