HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,368 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,404 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

