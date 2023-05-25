HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,159 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology Profile

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $281.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.