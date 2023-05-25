HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,406 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $80.33 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.