HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 90,523 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 75,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

