HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,253,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,064,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $86.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.