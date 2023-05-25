HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNF. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $170.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.97. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.