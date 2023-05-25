HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.24. HUYA shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 129,669 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.
HUYA Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $807.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in HUYA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HUYA
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Further Reading
