Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.