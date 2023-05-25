Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS BAPR opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

