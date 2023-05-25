Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

