Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $73,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Stories

