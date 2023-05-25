InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 21,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 579,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,648,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 159,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 111,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 277.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

