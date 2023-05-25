InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Stake Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

