iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,464 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iRobot by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in iRobot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in iRobot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $938.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About iRobot

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

