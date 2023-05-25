iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

