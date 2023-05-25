iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,451 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIDO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,467,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 156,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

