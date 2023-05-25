iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,849,000 after buying an additional 4,904,496 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,850,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,959.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 482,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 466.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 266,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

