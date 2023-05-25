iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 169.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,893,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

