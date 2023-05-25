James E. Galeese Sells 21,003 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $278,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1,914.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 251,563 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 296.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 558.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.