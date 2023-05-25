James J. Whalen Sells 4,203 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $281,727.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLT. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

