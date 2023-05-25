Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 2,400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.76 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

