JMP Securities Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $255.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $204.31 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $207.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,786.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.60 and its 200 day moving average is $176.45.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,880 shares of company stock worth $50,764,796 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

