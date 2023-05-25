Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,717 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,349,000 after acquiring an additional 120,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 226,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

