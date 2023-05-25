La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

