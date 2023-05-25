Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $75,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LECO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $14,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 267.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 68,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $168.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $176.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

