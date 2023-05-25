Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 196,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH stock opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $179.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,125 shares of company stock worth $7,567,261. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

