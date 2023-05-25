Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.89%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

