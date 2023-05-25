Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $960.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

