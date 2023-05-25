Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in US Foods were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,826,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,628,094 shares of company stock valued at $296,093,869 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.