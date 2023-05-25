Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medpace were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after buying an additional 273,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Medpace by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after buying an additional 218,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of MEDP opened at $202.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.65 and a 200-day moving average of $206.79. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.62 and a 1 year high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

