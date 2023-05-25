Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NICE were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,157,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 86,063.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 86,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 86,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 141,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $187.99 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.92.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

