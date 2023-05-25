Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

