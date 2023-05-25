Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortis were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

