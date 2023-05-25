Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UMC. HSBC downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

