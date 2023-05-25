Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

