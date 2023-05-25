Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $280.84 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.69.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

