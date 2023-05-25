Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $291,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.74.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

