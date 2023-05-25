Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $304,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $211,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.8 %

HAE stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics Profile

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.